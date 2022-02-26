Bhatti Vikramarkha to embark on padayatra against government

Khammam: The Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader and Madhira MLA Mallu Bhatti Vikramarkha will hold 32 days padayatra in the constituency against the policies of the state government, informed Khammam Congress convener MD Javeed.

He added that the padayatra was termed as 'People's March'. Speaking to the media people on Saturday, he informed Bhatti will cover 506 kilometers during his padayatra covering all villages.

He Bhatti will begin padayatra from Yadlapalli village and will be conclude it at Jamalapuram. On the 32nd day, a huge public meeting will be arranged and where several party leaders and workers are expected to attend the meeting with the public. MD Javeed informed that during the public meeting, Bhatti will expose the failures of the government and will also interact with the public.

Javeed alleged that TRS government has failed to implement poll promises and is implementing anti-farmer polices in the State.



He appealed to all the Congress party leaders and workers, activists to participate in the padayatra and make it a grand success.