BJP celebrates Telangana Liberation Day at Khammam

Khammam: On Telangana Liberation Day, BJP Kisan Morcha State president Kondapalli Sridhar Reddy garlanded the statue of Telangana Martyr Shoyabullakhan in Subledu village of Tirumulayapalem mandal on Thursday.

He hailed the services of Shoyabullakhan for the nation. Sridhar Reddy condemned the TRS government's attitude in celebrating the Liberation Day officially and recalled Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's statements on the liberation day at statehood.



BJYM State Vice President G.Satyanarayan, BJP leaders Narender Rao, Srinivas Reddy, B Prasad, V Laxmaiah, Santosh Reddy, Upender Reddy, N Srinu and Laxma Reddy participated in the programme.