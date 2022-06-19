BJP condemns Bhatti's remarks on BJP over Agnipath violence

Khammam: BJP Kisan Morcha State president Kondapalli Sridhar Reddy on Saturday trained his guns at CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka over his remarks on BJP.

Addressing the media at Paleru party office, Sridhar Reddy said that Congress failed to expose the failures of TRS government as the BJP did. He said that the CLP leader's comments against BJP only cite the secret pact between Congress and the TRS government. He questioned to Bhatti as to why he failed to question the TRS government unemployment, Rythu Bandhu, and double-bedroom houses and other issues so far

He stated that the Congress party MP Rahul Gandhi need not worry about the Enforcement Directorate enquiry if he has done nothing wrong. Why he (Rahul) is so worried to appear before the ED, he questioned.

He stated again that the remarks from the TRS leaders during the Palle & Pattan Pragathi programmes against the BJP only shows the secret friendship between the two parties.

The CLP leader blaming the BJP Agnipath violence at Secunderabad Railway Station proved that he is a secret of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

He criticised both TRS and Congress and stated that two parties playing cheap politics for their political gains. He added that it is Congress and TRS who provoked the youth against Agnipath scheme which lead to the death of a youth in Warangal.

Sridhar Reddy informed that the prestigious scheme of Agnipath is very useful for the youth. He appealed to youth to not believe in opposition parties' comments in the country against the scheme. He said, the youth should enroll in the scheme and be ready to serve the country.

SC Kisan Morcha state secretary P Vijaya Raju, BJP leaders CH Sambasiva Rao, R Nageswara Rao, Rama Yogeswara Rao, S Venkat and Shyam and other leaders were present.