BJP Dalit leader Namburi condemns attack on chief priest

Khammam: BJP Khammam Parliamentary incharge Namburi Ramalingeswara Rao on Tuesday condemned the attack on Chilukuri Balaji temple chief priest. He met him at the temple and expressed his solidarity.

“The entire Hindu community strongly condemns the indiscriminate attack on the chief priest Sri Rangarajan, by some goons who claim to be the Ramarajasthapana Dal,” said Rao.

“Even though thousands of devotees visit the Lord every day, there is no handi system anywhere, and everyone is equal in the eyes of God, and with the principle that everyone is equal, Rangarajan worked hard to protect Chilukuri Balaji Swamy from falling into the clutches of the Endowment Department and politics from entering the temple,” he said.

“Due to great Sastra Muni Vahana Seva, Rangarajan has incurred the wrath of some Brahmins,” said the BJP leader.“Earlier, Sri Ranganatha had carried a Dalit who was being marginalized on his shoulders to Alwar to have darshan of the Lord. He also followed the same method and conducted Muni Vahana Seva and took a young man from the Madiga community to the temple on his shoulders and made him have darshan of the Lord.”

“I demand that the Central and State governments severely punish the goons provide security to Rangarajan and Radha Manohar Das.”