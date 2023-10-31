BJP demands Rs 30,000 compensation for farmers

Sathupalli (Khammam): Namburi Ramlingeswara Rao, the BJP Khammam Parliament Convener, made a fervent demand on Monday for compensation of Rs 30,000 to be paid to the farmers in Sathupalli who have suffered substantial losses during this season.

Accompanied by party leaders, Rao embarked on a visit to Sathupalli constituency in the mandals of Tallada, Kallur, and Penuballi, where they inspected paddy fields that had sustained extensive damage due to the absence of water facilities. Rao expressed his dissatisfaction with the district administration, asserting that they had failed to provide water to the fields for a staggering 45 days, leading to significant damage to crops that were on the brink of yielding a harvest. He mentioned that the party had made repeated appeals to the district administration regarding this matter, but their pleas went unanswered.

He pointed out that had the government supplied water through the NSP canal for at least 20 days in a timely manner, it could have saved around 60 thousand acres of land out of the 80 thousand acres. “All that is now left in ruins,” said the BJP leader.

Rao went on to allege that the NSP officer, who had awoken from sleep, hurriedly released water into the canal, seemingly for election campaigning, after the crop had already been fully damaged.

Moreover, he placed blame on BRS MLA Sandra Veeraiah, holding him responsible for the damage to the crops. In a bid to teach him a significant lesson, Rao revealed that approximately 100 farmers are preparing to file nominations against BRS MLA in the upcoming elections.

Notable figures like Mandal president Burra Narasimha Rao, Mandal SC Morcha president Mahesh Bhanu, and others also actively participated in this programme.