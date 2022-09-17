BJP distorting TS history for political mileage: Puvvada Ajay Kumar

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar flagged off and joined the rally as part of the Vajratosvalu.

A large number of students, officials and public representatives participated in the rally from Ambedkar Centre to SR & BGNR College.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said in a democratic system it was possible to get public support only ideologically but not by undemocratically violating laws and stirring up emotions. Vajrotsavam would be held on Saturday on completion of 75 years of merger of Hyderabad with India.

Ajay Kumar faulted how the Central government was handling the matter. Anyone could organise any programme in a democratic system but such programmes should not create any tensions in society, he said.

BJP is trying to distort history, though their role in Telangana Peasants Armed Struggle was zero. The party and leaders are promoting toxicity among the people like never before in the history of the country, the Minister noted.

In the past eight years, Telangana has been emerging as the leading State in the country in all fields. Unable to digest the State's growth, some forces have started nefarious politics to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere in the State with their vicious and ill-conceived designs, Ajay Kumar said.

He felt that the people in Telangana are wise and would defeat such evil designs and would teach a fitting lesson to the forces that were planning to divide society on religious lines to draw political mileage. Ajay Kumar reminded that the State government decided to organise the national integration celebrations under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao as the Telangana region stepped into democracy from the monarchy on September 17, 1948. Similar rallies were taken out at all constituency headquarters in the district followed by community lunch. In Kothagudem, MLA V Venkateshwar Rao, district Collector Anudeep D and SP Vineeth G took part in the national integration rally.

At Madhira, MP Nama Nageshwara Rao, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka and ZP Chairman L Kamal Raju participated in a massive rally along with large number of party cadres and addressed a public meeting.