BJP flag will be hoisted at Khammam fort: Tandra

Khammam: Tandra Vinod Rao, who hit the headlines after outsmarting two-time MLA Jalagam Venkat Rao, son of former Chief Minister Jalagam Vengal Rao, and four others in the ticket race provided a refreshing enthusiasm to the Khammam BJP faction, as evidenced by the response received to his soft-spoken, yet assertive, campaign rallies.

The Rastriya Swayam Sewak Sangh-baked Vinod Rao seems to have made a difference with his no-nonsense approach in the electioneering for Khammam Parliamentary constituency. His signature soft-spoken and optimistic approach in dealing with disgruntled elements and naysayers has given positive results to the BJP so far.

Notably, three major events organised by the BJP in the last ten days stand as a testament to Vinod Rao’s leadership qualities. These include SC Morcha Meeting, ST Morcha Meeting, and Booth level activists meeting, all of which were a grand success. Khammam reverberated with drumbeats and dances during the ST Morcha rally with Lambada women, who performed traditional dances. Moreover, booth-level meeting alone drew more than 3000 core activists of the BJP to attend a 3-hour pep talk session. “These meetings have infused confidence in the party cadres,” district BJP President Galla Satyanarayana said on Tuesday.

It may be recalled that before the booth-level meeting, Vinod Rao had toured Palair, Madhira, Wyra, and Khammam in the first leg of rallies.

Notably, the two rallies he undertook on April 14 and 15 in Aswaraopet and Sattupalli, respectively proved to be a grand success.

“I am overwhelmed by the public response during my rallies. The Modi wave is evident, and they see me as a soldier of Modi’s army. I am sure that BJP is going to create history in Khammam,” Vinod Rao said.

Meanwhile, the BJP leadership has made elaborate arrangements to celebrate Ram Navami on Wednesday.