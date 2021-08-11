BJP government implementing anti-labour policies: TRVKS RJC Krishna

Khammam: The BJP government at the Centre has been implementing anti-labour policies in the country, criticised TRVKS district honorary president RJC Krishna.

He was the chief guest at a meeting organised by Telangana Rashtra Vidyuth Karmika Sangam (TRVKS) at the party office here on Tuesday.

Krishna called upon the workers and activists to get ready to fight on the anti-people policies of the Central government. He said that the TRS government was giving good support to labour and providing all facilities to them.

Not only to labour, the State government is spending more funds to develop agriculture and providing round-the-clock free power to farmers, he added.

He alleged that the BJP government was planning to privatise all the sectors and as part of the plan, it was trying to hand over power sector to corporate companies.

He gave a call to the union leaders and activists to stop the BJP government's privatisation policies. On this occasion, number of leaders from other unions have joined the TRVKS in the presence of Krishna.

Union State leaders BVKS Murthy, P Linga Chary, M Srinivas, G Ramesh, Usman Beig, K Nageswara Rao, Koteswara Rao and others participated in the meeting.