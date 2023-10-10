BJP Kisan Morcha celebrates decision with farmers

Khammam: In a recent statement, BJP Kisan Morcha State Chief, Kondapalli Sridhar Reddy, criticised the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for alleged negligence that has adversely affected farmers in the state. Reddy claimed that essential schemes, namely ‘Nidhulu, Neelu, Niyamakalu’, have not been properly implemented over the past nine years under KCR’s leadership, leading to substantial losses for farmers who were unable to access Krishna water.

Sridhar Reddy commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking proactive steps to address this issue. The Union Cabinet’s decision to establish the Krishna Tribunal, aimed at resolving the longstanding water distribution dispute between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, has been welcomed by BJP Kisan Morcha. Reddy emphasised that this move would greatly benefit the farmers of Telangana.

To express their gratitude and support for PM Modi’s efforts, several BJP leaders gathered at the Paleru Reservoir in Khammam district and celebrated with a ceremonial Palabhishekam to his portrait.

During the event, local farmers lauded the Prime Minister’s decision and commended his dedication to the nation.

Among the BJP leaders in attendance were Thakkellapally Narendra Rao, Nunna Ravi, Anantha Upender Goud, Veerelli Lakshmaiah, Meka Santosh Reddy, and others.