BJP Kisan Morcha performs special pujas for long life of PM Modi

Khammam: Several BJP Kisan Morcha leaders led by State president Kondapalli Sridhar Reddy offered prayers for the long life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi after an alleged security lapse during his visit to Punjab.

The Kisan Morcha leaders performed special pujas and Muthunjaya Homam grandly at a temple in Patarlapadu village under the Tirumulaypalem mandal on Monday. Speaking after puja, Kondapalli Sridhar Reddy condemned IT Minister K T Rama Rao comments on the PM Narendra Modi. He said after losing elections, the TRS government is making useless comments against the BJP.

BJP leaders T Naredra Rao, G Srinivas Reddy, Santosh Reddy, B Prasad, K Sandeep, Mahesh and others participated in the programme.