BJP leader embarks on door-to-door campaign

Mahbubnagar: The BJP State executive member Konda Manemma Nagesh embarked on a door-to-door visit in Bijinepally mandal of Nagarkurnool constituency and created awareness on various schemes and programmes being implemented by the BJP Central government for the welfare and development of the people in the State, on Tuesday.

While speaking to media, Konda Manemma Nagesh said that as the call given by the BJP central leadership they have decided to take up the Maha Jana Sampark Abhiyan and visiting each and every doorstep in villages, mandals and district headquarters and creating awareness on the various central government schemes being implemented in the state providing welfare and development benefits for the people of Telangana state.

She slammed the BRS leaders and said that the BRS party has ruined the State with heavy debts on each and every individual. She said that Chief minister KCR has not implemented any of his election promises made to the people during the past 9 years of his rule. “We are going to each and every door step in Telangana and igniting the people about the failures of the BRS government and its misrule during the past 9 years and at the same time highlighting the programmes and schemes being implemented by the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” said the BJP leader.

Adding further, Konda Manemma observed that KCR had promised at least one government job to every household, Rs. 3000 unemployment stipend to the youth who have completed their degrees and preparing for competitive exams.

“The farmers who were promised to waive off their farm loans upto Rs. 1 lakh is still not fulfilled, KCR’s promise of 3 acres land to poor Dalit community, not a single person in the villages has got the double bedroom, youth are suffering due to lack of employment, farmers are suffering, employees are suffering, every section of people are suffering due to the mis-rule of KCR, observed Konda Manemma, while highlighting the failures of KCR government in the state,” she said.

District OBC Morcha vice president Mallekadi Laxman, mandal general secretary Srikanth, Bootu president Mahesh, Naveen, Balakrishna, Kanapuram Anjaneyu, Chenna Rayudu, activists and villagers participated in large numbers.