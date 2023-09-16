BJP leaders arrested at Kalluru in Khammam district

Sathupalli: The defective Dharani portal should be canceled Loan waiver of Rs 1 lakh to farmers with interest should be implemented immediately demanded by the BJP Sathupalli in charge, Khammam Parliament Convener Namburi Ramalingeswara Rao.

On the call of state Kisan Morcha state president Kondapalli Sridhar Reddy the number of BJP leaders and farmers took out a huge protest and dharna at Matiyala highway at Kalluru Mandal in the district on Saturday.

During the protest, a huge traffic was standing on the road. The police came and disturbed the protesters and arrested party leaders.

Speaking to media people, BJP leader Nambri directly questioned to BRS government why did not implement Fasal Bima Yojana scheme here in the state should tell the farmers.

He demanded the government immediately implement the Fasal Bima Yojana scheme introduced by the center along with loan waiver interest of one lakh rupees to the farmers.

Namburu Ramalingeswara Rao also demanded to goverment should cancel the dharani portal which was a huge loss for the farmers.

They submitted a memorandum on farmers' issues at the RDO office.

Kisan Morcha District Vice President Eori Nageswara Rao, Bhimireddy Balakrishna Reddy, Amanamanchi Krishnamohan Constituency Convener Bhaskarni Veeramraju Kallur Mandal Kisan Morcha President Anangi Narasimha Rao, Tallada Mandal President Rama Rao, Tirupathirao Prabhakar Reddy, Srinivas, Ranga Rao and others participated in the programme.