BJP leaders participate in ‘Swachha Teerth’

Rangareddy : In response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s invitation, members of the BJP state executive committee attended a ‘Swachha Teerth’ programme at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Janampet, Shadnagar town on Saturday. Party members such as Nelli Srivardhan Reddy, Ande Babayya, Depalli Ashok Goud, Chendi Mahender Reddy, Vamsi Krishna, Chetla Venkatesh, and others worked together to clean the temple environs.

Addressing the gathering, Srivardhan Reddy underlined the importance of Sri Ramachandra as the embodiment of Dharma. He stated that Lord Rama’s life serves as a model for individuals, demonstrating the values of filial piety, sibling reverence, and devotion to marriage connections. He stated that the grand opening ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, scheduled for January 22, is extremely important for millions of Hindus. He urged devotees to attend the inaugural event with dedication and excitement.