BRS celebrates KTR’s birthday grandly

Khammam: BRS district unit on Monday celebrated party working president, IT Minister K T Rama Rao’s birthday grandly in the city on Monday.The district unit chief MLC Tata Madhusudhan and a large number of party leaders conducted various charity programmes, blood donation camp and mass feeding programme in the city to mark the occasion.

Earlier in the day, district president Tata Madhu cut a cake and distributed sweets to the party leaders at district party office.

Speaking on the occasion, Madhu praised KTR’s service for the State development.