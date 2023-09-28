BRS govt committed to all-round development of districts: Puvvada

Khammam: State Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to comprehensive district development during a ceremony in Pindiprolu village, Tirumalayapalem mandal, Paleru constituency on Wednesday. The event all-roundwitnessed the inauguration of crucial projects and marked the commencement of others, reinforcing the government’s dedication to progress.

A newly constructed 33/11 KV sub-station and the Gram Panchayat building took the spotlight. Notably, the foundation stone for the Chilakkoyalapadu-Seerodu road was laid, promising improved connectivity.

Minister Kumar, addressing the audience, lauded the state’s remarkable power generation growth. He cited statistics, revealing that since Telangana’s formation, electricity production had skyrocketed from 7,770 megawatts to an impressive 18,000 megawatts, with plans to reach 25,000 megawatts soon. He underlined the government’s commitment to providing farmers with 24-hour free electricity and celebrated the successful completion of various projects.

Members of Parliament, Nama Nageswara Rao and Vaddiraju Ravichandra, recalled the challenges faced by the residents of Tirumalayapalem Mandal before Telangana’s formation, particularly concerning access to drinking and irrigation water. They noted the significant improvements over the past decade, leading to increased opportunities and migration to the region.

MLC Tatha Madhusudan acknowledged the transformation in the area’s fortunes, from dependence on scarce water sources to thriving agriculture, now in competition with the neighbouring Andhra region.

Paleru MLA Kandala Upender Reddy assured that all ongoing road projects would be completed by March and April, marking a significant infrastructure improvement for the area. He expressed satisfaction with the government’s actions, resolving issues in a previously disadvantaged area. He also mentioned the avoidance of land acquisition under the canal project, attributing it to the successful installation of a tunnel and the preservation of 600 acres of land as initially planned.

Several dignitaries, including DCMS Chairman Rayala Seshagiri Rao, Rythubandhu District President Nallamala Venkateswara Rao, R&B SE Laxman, Power Department SE Surender, PREE KVK Srinivas, Thirumalayapalem MPP Mangilal, Pindiprolu Gram Sarpanch Nama Prasad, MPTC Venkatesh, officials, public representatives, and others graced the occasion, highlighting the government’s unwavering commitment to the region’s progress.