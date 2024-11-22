BRS rallies support for Lagacharla ‘victims’

Khammam: The BRS party conducted a huge rally regarding the issue of the victims who lost their lands in Lagacharla Pharma Company.

The rally took place from Khammam Pavilion Ground to Ambedkar Statue in ZP centre. All the party workers with the victims participated in the rally with heated anti-slogans of government by leaders.

The members demanded that the cases filed against the farmers to be dropped. MP V Ravichandra, MLC Tata Madhu, former minister P Ajay Kumar, former MLA Sandra Venkataweeraiah, and others participated in the rally.