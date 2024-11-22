Live
- Our 6 free services in Delhi pinching rivals: Kejriwal at 'Revadi par Charcha' campaign
- Abu Dhabi T10: Jos Buttler shines in debut, lauds England batters after memorable performances
- BCCI releases dates for IPL 2025 to 2027
- Centre releases Rs 448 crore as grant for rural local bodies in Karnataka
- India and Japan bolster defence ties, explore air domain cooperation
- Masik Shivratri 2024: Date, Time, Rituals, and Significance
- 8 of 10 Indian stockbrokers to increase IT budgets for emerging tech adoption
- Utpanna Ekadashi 2024: Date, Rituals, and Significance
- New Criminal Laws: An Era of Transformation of the Criminal Justice System
- India among top 10 countries with AI readiness: Report
Just In
BRS rallies support for Lagacharla ‘victims’
Highlights
The BRS party conducted a huge rally regarding the issue of the victims who lost their lands in Lagacharla Pharma Company.
Khammam: The BRS party conducted a huge rally regarding the issue of the victims who lost their lands in Lagacharla Pharma Company.
The rally took place from Khammam Pavilion Ground to Ambedkar Statue in ZP centre. All the party workers with the victims participated in the rally with heated anti-slogans of government by leaders.
The members demanded that the cases filed against the farmers to be dropped. MP V Ravichandra, MLC Tata Madhu, former minister P Ajay Kumar, former MLA Sandra Venkataweeraiah, and others participated in the rally.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS