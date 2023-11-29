BRS will win all 10 seats in erstwhile Khammam: MP Nama

Khammam: Senior BRS leader and MP, Nama Nageswara Rao predicted that the party would win every Assembly seat in the former Khammam district. In a statement to the media on Tuesday, he asserted that the people Telangana wish to see the party’s president K Chandrashekar Rao return to the position of Chief Minister.

Thanking the people for their enthusiastic support during the election campaign, he stated that along with the BRS booth level committee members, leaders, and activists it was the people who contributed to the success of door-to-door campaigns, roadshows, and ‘Praja Ashirwada Sabhas’ that were conducted in the districts of Kothagudem and Khammam. In particular, Nageswara Rao commended the women, who came in large numbers during the campaigns, demonstrating their endorsement of the party. Later, the MP underscored the benefits of the government’s welfare schemes. He claimed that 11 instalments totalling Rs 73, 000 crore were deposited into the farmers’ accounts.