Case booked against TRS MLC’s son in Khammam

Khammam: FIR was booked against Vijay Balasani, sone of TRS MLC Balasani Lakshminarayana at Chintakani police station in the district for allegedly beating a tribal.

According to the police, Vijay, who is a contractor by profession, and his associate Naveen have beaten up a tribal, Halavath Bikana at Kokya thanda in Chintakani mandal on February 23. It was said that the victim told the accused, who was executing road works at the thanda, to carry out the works in a proper manner.

Angered at that, Vijay and Naveen have beaten Bikana with a stick and abused him in the name of his caste name. Bikana's wife Kousalya lodged a complaint with the police, who registered an FIR against the accused under Sections 294-B, 323, 324 and 506 read with 34 of IPC along with SC/ST Atrocities Act on Wednesday night.

In another incident at Yellandu, a complaint was lodged against the TRS affiliated Telangana Boggu Gani Karmika Sangham (TBGKS) Yellandu branch vice-president Gaddam Venkateshwarlu on Thursday for allegedly sexually harassing a woman.

It was said that the accused made lewd remarks during a phone conversation with the wife of a SCCL worker recently. The woman, who lodged a complaint with Yellandu police, said that Venkateshwarlu has been harassing her for some time with sexually inappropriate behaviour.

Sub-Inspector B Ramesh informed the media that based on the complaint by the victim, a case under SC/ST Atrocities Act and other IPC sections would be booked against the accused.