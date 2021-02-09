Case filed against KTPS Director

Khammam: Palvoncha town police registered a case against Kothagudem Thermal Power Station (KTPS) Project Director B Lakshmaiah and five other officials for taking Rs 2.50 crore for providing permanent jobs to about 60 casual labourers.

According to police, B Lakshmaiah, when he was working as the Chief Engineer in 2017 in KTPS, had collected Rs 2.50 crore from as many as 60 casual laborers working in KTPS, by assuring them to provide permanent jobs.

The then Executive Engineers Suresh and Nagendra, AE Murali Manohar and contractor Satyanarayana and his wife were also involved in the crime.

The officials had assured the casual labourers, those working in 7 stage Thermal Power Station in Palvoncha, of providing permanent jobs and collected Rs 4 lakh from each labourer through cash, promissory notes and cheques. These officials gave fake order copies to six labourers.

Speaking to the media here on Monday, Palvoncha town Additional Sub-Inspector Rateesh Kumar said that they recived complaints from victims and registered cases against the officials. The case is under investigation, he added.

One of the victims, B Sarada said that the officials had collected Rs 4 lakh each from 60 casual employees and demanded the government to take stringent action against corrupt officials and do justice to victims.