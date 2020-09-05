Chinna Jeeyar Swamy visits Lord Rama temple in Bhadrachalam

Bhadrachalam: Seer Chinna Jeeyar Swamy visited Lord Rama temple in Bhadrachalam in the early hours of Friday. Temple Executive Officer Rama Devi and priests welcomed Swamy with temple honour.

Later, he performed special puja at the main temple and offered prayers.

He visited the temple after completing chaturmasya deeksha to offer prayers to Lord Rama. Later, he went to Jeeyar Matam and met the family members of the deceased priests, Koti Krishnamacharyulu, who was the first chief priest, and Janardhan Bhattar, who was the founder of Jeeyar Matam.