CM KCR aims to provide quality education to poor students

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar inaugurated two Mandal Parishad Primary Schools which were developed as part of Mana Ooru-Mana Badi programme at Mamillagudem and Santhi Nagar divisions in the city.

Speaking on the occasion, he under the programme the government spent Rs. 12.49 lakh on Mamillagudem division school and 1.14 crore on Santhi Nagar division school. The construction of toilets and kitchen sheds along with drinking water facilities would be provided in all schools as part of the programme. He said the State government is also providing good food to students along with education.

The aim of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is to strengthen the education system and provide quality education to students from poor financial backgrounds, the Minister said.

He informed that the government has spent around Rs 7,289 crore under the scheme to strengthen the 9,123 schools in the first phase.

The government spends Rs125 lakh on each student in the residential schools. He asked the teachers and staff to motivate students and conduct cultural and sports events in the school so that they develop interest in studies.

District Collector VP Gautham informed that under Mana Ooru- Mana Badi programme, 426 schools are developed; 60 are completed and getting ready for re-openings. He said the government had released Rs120 crore for the development of schools in the district. Minister Ajay sat along with students in the classes and interacted with them. The students felt happy about the development of the school and shared their happiness with Puvvada and Collector VP Gautham.

Mayor P Neeraja, DCCB Chairman K Nagabushanam, DCMS Chairman Rayala Seshagiri Rao, SUDA Chairman Bachu Vijay Kumar, Deputy Mayor Fathima Johara, Additional Collector Snehalatha Mogili, Municipal Commissioner Adarsh Surabhi, DEO Somasehkar Sharma and engineering staff participated in the programme.