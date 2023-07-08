Live
- AISF demands to fill up 20k teacher posts
- Improving nutrition and infrastructure imperative
- ‘Bro’ first single to be out today
- How internships help students
- SCCL net zooms 81 pc to Rs 2,222 cr in FY 23
- Expedite grant of agriculture connections: APSPDCL CMD Santosh Rao
- Telangana govt depts to adopt 100% digital tech
- Tirupati: MCT to lay more roads to ease traffic congestion
- Waltair division launches intensive safety drive
CM KCR lauded for keeping promise
Wanaparthy: Sarpanch Govindamma Ramulu Yadav of Bunyadipuram village in Pebbair mandal has expressed joy following the fulfilment of a promise made by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao when he was passing through the village to Gadwal last year.
The CM took stock of the village conditions and promised to undertake development works, Govindamma informed. Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy has sanctioned around Rs 80 lakh for the purpose. CC roads have been taken up at a cost of Rs 30 lakh. The remaining funds would also be spent soon to cater to various needs of the villagers. Sarpanch, upasarnch and ward members expressed their deep gratitude to the Chief Minister on the occasion.
