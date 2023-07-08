CM KCR lauded for keeping promise

Wanaparthy: Sarpanch Govindamma Ramulu Yadav of Bunyadipuram village in Pebbair mandal has expressed joy following the fulfilment of a promise made by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao when he was passing through the village to Gadwal last year.

The CM took stock of the village conditions and promised to undertake development works, Govindamma informed. Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy has sanctioned around Rs 80 lakh for the purpose. CC roads have been taken up at a cost of Rs 30 lakh. The remaining funds would also be spent soon to cater to various needs of the villagers. Sarpanch, upasarnch and ward members expressed their deep gratitude to the Chief Minister on the occasion.