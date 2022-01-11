CM KCR making farmers rich, says Agricultural Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy

Khammam: Agricultural Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy and Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar participated in the Rythu Bandhu celebrations in the town on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, Minister Niranjan Reddy said that the Chief Minister KCR spent more funds for the development of agricultural sector. The farmers are happy under the 7-year rule of KCR, he added. He said CM KCR strived for making farmers to become the kings in the state.

The KCR government implemented a number of schemes for farmers but it was not digested by the opposition parties, he said. The Rythu Bandhu scheme gave the farmers around Rs 50 crore to the farmers in eight phases.

The TRS government gave round-the-clock power supply, seeds, drinking water and irrigation water to all farmers in the State, he added. Minister Ajay Kumar said the Telangana is the only State in the country which is implement so many schemes for farmers. He said farmers are happy and conducting celebrations in a grand way across the State. MP Nama Nageswara Rao said CM KCR striving for the development of the farmers and introducing new schemes for their welfare. He said the farmers celebrating festival under the regime of the KCR which was never seen in past regimes in the united Andhra Pradesh.

The celebrating farmers wrote Jai KCR and Rythu Bandhu with the help of vegetables which attracted the people.

Zilla Parishad Chairman L Kamal Raj, State Seeds Corporation chairman K Koteswara Rao, district Collector VP Gautham, MLC Tata Madhusudhan, SUDA Chairman Bachu Vijay Kumar, DCCB Chairman K Nagabhushanam, Agricultural Marketing Chairman Laxmi Prasanna, Mayor P Neeraja, Deputy Mayor Pathima, former MLC B Laxmi Narayana and others participated in the programme.