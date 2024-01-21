CM’s brother Kondal Reddy visits dargah

Rangareddy : Kondal Reddy, the brother of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, paid a visit to the Hazrath Jahangir Peer Dargah at Innul Narva village, Kothur Mandal, Shadnagar on Saturday. The visit was undertaken as part of the Urs celebrations at the dargah during which Reddy participated in the ‘Nyaz Fatiha’ activities arranged by fans.

The ceremony, conducted by minority leader Jamrud Khan, drew a large crowd of supporters, activists, and media representatives. Reddy was greeted with traditional ceremonies such as chadhar, flowers, and sweets, accompanied by drumbeats. Later, special prayers were conducted at the dargah where Reddy received blessings.

Under Khan’s guidance, supporters covered Reddy and others in enormous shawl garlands as a show of respect. Local MLA Veerlapalli Shankar along with former MLA Pratap Reddy, Shyamsunder Reddy, Kashinath Reddy, ZPTCs Venkatarami Reddy, Vishala Shravan Reddy, and former MPP Sivashankar Goud attended the event.