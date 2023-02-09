Complete 76 MW solar power plant works by June: SCCL CMD

Khammam: Singareni Collieries Company Limited ( SCCL) Chairman and Managing Director N Sridhar on Wednesday directed officials to complete all the work of 76 mega watt solar power plant by June of this year.

He chaired a meeting to discuss the construction works of the solar power plant with the officers and construction company representatives at Singareni Bhavan in Hyderabad.

He said the company had completed around 9 plants of 224 mega watts capacity already.

He said, the remaining 76 MW related construction plant five should be completed by May this year. After completion, it would be a compilation with the Telangana Transco department by June he added.

The construction company engineering official of Gensole and Enreach assured to complete the works in May. They explained the work process and pending issues in the meeting.

Directors D Satyanarayana, GMs of company M Suresh, M Subbarao, Janaki Rao, Viswanth Raju, AGM's( Finance) Rajeswara Rao and Naveen Kumar attended the meeting.