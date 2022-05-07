Congress has no right to speak on farmers issues: Minister Ajay

Khammam: Commenting on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's visit to the State, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Friday said that the party has no right to speak on farmers' issues.

Speaking to media persons, the Minister said that Chief Minister KCR extended support to the farmers and making them kings in the State.

He said the Congress party has lost power in all the States. It was rejected by the people, he added. Why Rahul Gandhi is visiting Telangana, he questioned the Congress and asked them tell the purpose of his tour.

He recalled that seven farmers were shot dead by the police in the Congress regime, now the party is conducting a meeting called Rythu Saba.

He said that the people know the difference between the regimes of Congress and TRS. He expressed doubt whether Rahul know any farmer issue at all.

He said Congress means power cuts, scarcity of seeds, farmers problems and others.

Minster Puvvada warned the Congress leaders should control their mouths while commenting on CM KCR and Minister KTR.

He asked that the Congress party leader should answer who was responsible for the suicide of 1,58,117 farmers under the UPA government.