Congress cadres burn CM’s effigies as protest

Nalgonda/Mahbubnagar/ Khammam: The Congress party staged protest in various districts against the BRS government for unfulfilled promises during the past nine years.

In Khammam, a number of Congressmen organised a sizable demonstration and burned an effigy of CM K Chandrashekar Rao. Ahead of the Assembly elections, the state Congress decided to stage ‘DasabdiDaga’ (Decade of Betrayal) to highlight the BRS government’s inability to keep its electoral promises.

A heated argument ensued between the Congress and the police when the latter tried to foil the protest. However, the Congress prevailed and succeeded in setting KCR’s effigy on fire amidst anti-government solans.

Former MP V Hanumantha Rao who was present criticised the BRS government for utterly failing to provide welfare to the Telangana populace. He claimed that during the nine years of the BRS rule, only the CM KCR and his family benefited.

Rao asked KCR directly where Bangaru Telangana was, and posed questions on the election of a Dalit as the Chief Minister, fee reimbursements of SC, ST, BC students, double bedroom houses, three acres for each Dalit, ST reservations, minority welfare, and other issues.The BCpeople were worried about KCR’s administration leaving them in the lurch, he added.

DCC president Puvvala Durga Prasad, City Convener Mahamood Javeed, Rayala Nageswara Rao and others participated in the programme.

In Nalgonda district, Congress leaders took out protest rallies in Kodad and Bhongir against the failure of the State government in keeping its promises.

The police arrested several Congress leaders to foil their bid to set an effigy of CM KCR on fire. They had made preventive arrests to the effect in Suryapet also to prevent the protests.

The Congress workers were staging their protest dubbed as the ‘Dashabdi Daga Dinotsavam.’ Bike rallies were taken out on the occasion. Despite police requests to refrain from causing inconvenience to the public, the protesters persisted and attempted to burn an effigy. Scuffle ensued between the police and the demonstrators and arrests were made. A similar demonstration was foiled on National Highway No 65 in Choutuppal of Yadadri-Bhongir district.

Among the arrested Congress leaders were Palvai Sravanthi, Punna Kailash Netha and other leaders. In Kodad, the protest was led by former MLA Padmavathi and in Bhongirby Yadadri-Bhongir district DCC president Kumbam Anil Kumar Reddy.

In Mahabubnagar, the Congress party leaders led by TPCC General Secretary Janampally Anirudh Reddy staged a huge rally and protested against the BRS party’s decennial celebrations and termed the celebrations as decennial hoodwinking (‘Daga’) of Telangana people. They took out a march from Netaji statue to DrBRAmbedkar statue and later burnt aneffigy of Chief Minister KCR.

Anirudh Reddy alleged that that not a single promise made by KCR was implemented in the state during the past 9 years. All the development that the government was boasting was first grounded by the previous Congress governments, he said. He expressed confidence that in the coming days the Congress party would defeat the “atrocious, highly corrupt and arrogant government led by BRS chief KCR” and would form a new government.

Leaders of Jadcharla constituency, Congress public representatives, senior Congress leaders, Youth Congress leaders, NSUI leaders, women leaders, activists and others participated in the programme.