Congress will push TS into a dark state

Huzurnagar (Suryapet): Sparks flew once again as the Minister for Energy, G Jagadish Reddy, took strong exception to the comments made by the TPCC president A Revanth Reddy.

Using a colorful assortment of idioms, Reddy lambasted Revanth for “exposing AICC decisions by Buddar Khans and paper tigers.” Clearly, the tension between the two political figures has reached a boiling point. The minister went on to accuse the opposition leader of harboring a secret agenda of providing only eight hours of electricity, claiming that the proposed 24-hour free electricity for agriculture was unnecessary.

Taking a dig at the Congress party, he pointed out that such a policy had never been seen in their history, prompting him to question why it wasn’t implemented in Congress-ruled states if it was indeed a viable option. Drawing attention to Chhattisgarh, he revealed that farmers there were receiving a mere seven hours of power supply, emphasizing that only three hours of electricity had been confirmed by Buddar Khan himself.

Minister Reddy didn’t stop there; he highlighted issues faced by other states too. Gujarat offers a paltry six hours of power supply, while several villages in Uttar Pradesh remain in the dark, without any electricity at all. He cautioned that Telangana could have faced a similar fate if it weren’t for the people raising the pink flag in 2014, alluding to the rise of CM KCR’s leadership.In an acerbic tone, he referred to Revanth as a “Paper Tiger,” and cautioned that congress may reduce pension to a mere Rs 200. Accusations were hurled at Revanth, He accused Revanth of plotting anti-farmer policies.

The minister emphatically endorsed CM KCR’s leadership, asserting that it was the right choice for the continued development of Telangana.