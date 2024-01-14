Cong’s people-centric governance a success: GMR

Mahbubnagar : Hailing that the month-long congress rule led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had succeeded in adopting people-centric governance in the state, Devarkadra MLA G Madhusudhan Reddy highlighted the continuous engagement of public representatives with the people. Addressing the media at the DCC office in Mahbubnagar on Saturday he said that the past month proved that Congress is committed to deliver all its promises to the people.

Madhusudhan Rao took the opportunity to release the stickers of Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.’ He criticised the previous government for dictatorial tendencies and restrictions, stating that the Congress administration aims to create an atmosphere where people can live freely without fear. He particularly pointed out the alleged arrogance of KTR, predicting the end of BRS after the parliamentary elections.

Highlighting irregularities in the Palamuru Rangareddy project, the MLA announced investigations into any wrongdoing, assuring that the Congress government would take legal actions but refrain from vindictiveness. He addressed concerns about land acquisition for canals and revealed plans for an inquiry into alleged irregularities in the Karivena project.