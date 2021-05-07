COVID-19: Chappals in queue at Khammam testing centre

Suspicious symptoms of COVID-19 turned out to be a nightmare to the people in Khammam and Kothagudem with hundreds of people heading to the testing centre to undergo the Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT). What worries people are the long queues and no physical distancing where the virus contract speed is very high.



As the rule is first come-first serve, some people were seen standing in the line while many left their chappals and stood afar from each other. "We have to wait for more than five minutes for a person to get tested and the waiting time is adding up more people in the queue. People who are unable to stand in the queue are leaving their chappals and sitting aside waiting for their turn to come," said a person standing in the queue.



They appealed to the higher officials to deploy more staff at the testing centre to avoid the waiting time.



Not only at the testing centres, but also the vaccination centres in many areas are also crowded flouting the physical distancing norms. Officials say that most of the people are testing positive for the virus soon after getting vaccinated.





