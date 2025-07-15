Dy CM Bhatti motivates women towards financial independence

Madhira (Khammam): Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu announced that the government aims to make one crore women millionaires by distributing Rs 1 lakh crore in interest-free loans over five years. Speaking at the Indira Mahila Shakti Sambarala, he distributed interest-free loan cheques, loan insurance, accident insurance cheques, and sanction documents to beneficiaries of Indiramma houses of Chintakani mandal on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhatti said that with the aim of making one crore women millionaires, they are distributing interest-free loans worth Rs 20,000 crore annually to women. He said that in the first year, interest-free loans worth Rs 21,632 crore were provided, and in 5 years, interest-free loans worth Rs 1 lakh crore were provided.

He said that interest-free loan cheques are being distributed to women from July 12 to July 21. He said that steps are being taken to establish solar power plants through women’s groups, and that an agreement has been made to produce a 2 Mega Watt plant on an area of 4 acres in Madhira constituency.

He said that if farmers come forward to provide land for the establishment of a solar power plant, they will be given a lease of Rs 35,000 every year.

He said that buses rented to the RTC company are being arranged through women’s groups. He said that women’s groups are being provided with participation in industrial parks to involve women in every business. He said that a loan insurance programme of Rs 2 lakh and an accident insurance programme of Rs 10 lakh have been taken up for the members of women’s groups.

As per the promise made to the people who spent their time in fear of not having a house during the padayatra organised from Adilabad to Khammam during the previous rulers’ rule, 4 lakh 50 thousand houses have been sanctioned in the first phase with a cost of Rs 22 thousand 500 crores, and financial assistance of Rs 5 lakhs is being provided to each house.

He said that the state government releases funds for Indiramma houses every week and there is no problem of funds anywhere. He said that the construction work of Indiramma houses should be started in a festive atmosphere by calling the village elders and in their presence.

He said that Indiramma houses will be sanctioned to all the poor without any political affiliation. State SERP CEO D Divya, along with District Collector Anudeep Durishetty, Police Commissioner Sunil Dutt, and Wyra MLA Ramdas Naik participated in the Madhira constituency-level event.