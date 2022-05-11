Eatala slams CM for neglect of RTC

Khammam: BJP leader and Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender on Tuesday expressed anguish over the pitiable condition of RTC workers and the organisation.

He said the RTC and Singareni workers strived and played a key role in the statehood movement. But after the establishment of the separate State they have been suffering in the regime of KCR. The Chief Minister cheated them, he said.

He said that in Telangana, the RTC has a fleet of 9,689 buses while earlier in united Andhra Pradesh there were 11,900 buses. And now AP has doubled the number to over 3,000 buses. It shows how much the Chief Minister is showing interest in the RTC and RTC workers' interests, he added.

Not only the buses, the staff of RTC in United AP was 56,000 workers now it was in 49,000 workers it showed how did the love of the RTC workers by the Chief Minister KCR, he added.

The RTC management and government are troubling the RTC workers and harassing them, he added. The government is trying to close the RTC depots which are very valuable and handing over the places to the relatives of CM KCR, alleged Eatala.

The government has not giving the protection to the RTC workers, nearly 34 workers died due to strike time under the regime of the KCR, he added.

He asked CM KCR to tell the truth to the workers of RTC. He said the RTC is one of the social sector which helps the poor people, it not seen as a profitable organisation.

In the last two years, there has been no strike and no workers unions in the RTC but why the government is neglecting the RTC, he questioned.

The State government has been pending two PRCs for the workers so far, he said, He demanded that the government immediately give two PRCs to the workers and save the RTC.

The BJP extended support to the RTC workers and the party is against the closing of the RTC depots, he added.

He said in last seven years, the state government did not purchase a single new bus. He said KCR failed to give welfare to the RTC workers. District party president Galla Satyanaryana, Kisan Morcha State president Kondapalli Sridhar Reddy and other leaders participated in the meeting.