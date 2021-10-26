Eatala will win bypoll easily: Kisan Morcha

Khammam: Former Minister and BJP Huzurabad candidate for by-election Eatala Rajender will easily win with a huge majority, said BJP state Kisan Morcha President Kondapalli Sridhar Reddy. Speaking to media people over phone from Huzurabad on Monday, Reddy informed that he along with district party chief Galla Satyanarayana, parliamentary party in-charge Devaki Vasudeva Rao and a number of other leaders participated the election campaign for Rajender in several villages.

He said a good response was witnessed in all the villages. The people of Huzurabad were not trusting the smear campaign of TRS leaders, he claimed. The result would teach a hard lesson to the TRS government, he added.