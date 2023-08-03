Live
- Leaders pay homage to Cantonment MLA late G Sayanna in Assembly
- "I really manifested working with Jr. NTR, "says Janhvi Kapoor on working with Man of Masses NTR Jr in Devara
- Telangana Assembly Speaker keeps BRS leader on tenterhook
- ‘Nee Chuttu Chuttu’ from ‘Shanda’: Blend of melody and energy beats
- Buy Nothing Phone (2) for up to Rs 7,000 less on Independence Day Sale
- Eight held for gambling at Falaknuma
- Raveena Tandon finally breaks her silence on her film 'ONE FRIDAY NIGHT', calls it a gratifying experience
- Jai Kisan is just not a slogan for BRS: KTR
- T-Hub, Broadridge tie up to accelerate Web 3 innovation
- Markets tumble on US credit downgrading
Eight Maoist militia members arrested at Cherla
Bhadrachalam: Police detained eight CPI (Maoist) party militia members in the Tippapuram forest area under Cherla mandal in the district on Wednesday.
Bhadrachalam ASP said that the militia members were arrested during a joint search operation carried out by Cherla police, special party police, and jawans of CRPF.
Those arrested belonged to the Kanchala Rasapalli RPC militia committee of the Maoist. In July last year, they and other Maoists buried a 12 kg landmine beneath a BT road connecting the villages of Chennapuram and Gorukonda in Cherla mandal.
At Cherla police station, cases were filed against them under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Explosives Act, and various IPC sections. The ASP stated that arrested persons would be brought before the Bhadrachalam court for judicial remand.