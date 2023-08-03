  • Menu
Eight Maoist militia members arrested at Cherla

Bhadrachalam: Police detained eight CPI (Maoist) party militia members in the Tippapuram forest area under Cherla mandal in the district on Wednesday.

Bhadrachalam ASP said that the militia members were arrested during a joint search operation carried out by Cherla police, special party police, and jawans of CRPF.

Those arrested belonged to the Kanchala Rasapalli RPC militia committee of the Maoist. In July last year, they and other Maoists buried a 12 kg landmine beneath a BT road connecting the villages of Chennapuram and Gorukonda in Cherla mandal.

At Cherla police station, cases were filed against them under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Explosives Act, and various IPC sections. The ASP stated that arrested persons would be brought before the Bhadrachalam court for judicial remand.

