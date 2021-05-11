Ensure availability of medicines, oxygen: Puvvada Ajay Kumar to officials

Khammam: Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Monday reviewed in erstwhile Khammam district with two district Collectors and health officers.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister directed the district officials to ensure availability of medicines and oxygen to treat Covid-19 patients in Khammam district.

He informed that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has been monitoring the situation in the State daily and soon the doctors strength would be increased at government hospitals. The officials have to submit daily reports on Covid-19 cases and progress related to patient's treatment to the government.

The district health officials have to take steps to see that there would be no shortage for test kits, medicines or oxygen in the hospitals. He informed that Remdesivir injections are available in the district

Ajay Kumar told the officials to conduct awareness programmes at village level to educate masses about precautions to be taken to prevent the disease spread.

He suggested that the officials concerned have to take up field level inspections to monitor the situation and ensure full scale availability of the doctors and staff at all public health facilities to protect the people from becoming the victims of the Covid-19.

He said, Khammam District Headquarters Hospital received the Kayakalp award for offering best services to the people. It was a good development that an oxygen generation plant with 125 cylinders was set up at the hospitals to treat the patients.

The Minister appreciated Khammam Commissioner of Police Vishnu Warrier for preventing black marketing of the injections. ZP Chairman L Kamalraj, SUDA Chairman B Vijay Kumar, District Collector, RV Karnan, ZP Chairman K Kanakaiah, MLA Kothagudem V Venkateswar Rao and government whip, Pinapaka MLA R Kantha Rao participated in the meeting.