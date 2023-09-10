Exodus of Congress men into BRS: Lingaiah

Nakrekal (Nalgonda): Nakrekal MLA Chirumarthy Lingaiah stated that attracted by the welfare schemes undertaken by CM KCR, severalpeople are joining the BRS, particularly the workers of Congress party, in a big way.

On Friday, 100 families joined the BRS here in the presence of the MLA. On Saturday, about 200 families joined the BRS fold under the leadership of party president of Kothapeta village,Rachakonda Saidulu. The MLA invited Congress families into the party fold by felicitating them with pink shawls.

Lingaiah stated that the Congress party has no future in Telangana.It is certain that KCR will become the CM for the third time as well. He called upon everyone to work hard for the victory of the party.

Market chairman Koppula Pradeep Reddy, party mandal president Maram Venkat Reddy, ZPTC Boppani Swarnalatha Suresh, sarpanch JanikiRamulu, MPTC Burri Yadava Reddy and others participated.