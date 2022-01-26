Fever survey will prevent Covid spread: Minister Ajay

Khammam: The house-to-house fever survey will be helpful in preventing the Covid-19 pandemic, said Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar who participated in the ongoing survey programme here on Tuesday.

He said that the people with fever should not interact with other persons. Ajay asked officials to set up all the facilities in main hospital and Primary Health Centres (PHC) in the district. He informed that the first dose vaccination has completed successfully in the district and told the officials to maintain the same team spirit and complete 100% second dose vaccination.

He appealed to the people to cooperate with the health staff during the fever survey programme and take medical kits who have the Covid symptoms.

He said, the government has taken all the measures for preventing the spread of Covid and Omicron in the State and it has been successful. He urged the people to maintain social distance and use masks to protect themselves from contracting the virus.

MLC Tata Madhu Sudhan, ZP Chairman L Kamal Raj, MLA Ramulu Naik, AMC Chairman Laxmi Prasanna, Commissioner of Municipality Adarsh Surabhi, Mayor P Neeraja, DM& HO Dr. Malathi, and other officers were also present on the occasion.