Flames come out from motorbike at filling station, major danger averted

Khammam: In an unfortunate incident, fire broke out from a motorbike as a worker at Sai Srinivasa Filling Station was filling petrol in its fuel tank at Sathupalli town in the district on Monday.

The alert staff at the filling station immediately doused the flames averting a major danger. The old modelled bike belongs to a gas stoves repairer, Charla Jampalu of Tiruvuru in AP, now living in the town.

The bike got short circuited when he was starting the engine after filling fuel. No one suffered injuries in the incident , police said.