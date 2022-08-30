Former min Renuka Chowdary attends Praja Garjana Sabha, drives proclainer

Khammam: Seeking construction of houses for Sattupalli Singareni victims, former union minister Renuka Chowdary warned that she knows how to drive proclainer also. 'I will see who will stop me?', she said.

She addressed 'Praja Garjana Sabha' at Sattupalli on Monday. Renuka spewed fire that police are behaving as they are employees of the MLA. She assured the Congress party cadre, "From Renuka to Revanth Reddy, everyone will come here if anything happens to the party leaders."



She said these type of leaders are ruling as people have voted after taking money. Stating that time has come to send KCR back to house, she requested thepublic to elect Congress candidate Manavatha Roy. She assured that they will try to establish Sattupalli district after coming to power.



Renuka Chowdary questioned as to why the officials are not taking action on the people, even after knowing that people are digging soil at Puvvadanagar hillocks on the outskirts of Khammam beyond permission. She said that they will complain to National Green Tribunal over this issue.