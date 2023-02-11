Former MP Ponguleti calls on AP CM

Former MP and disgruntled BRS leader Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Friday called on AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy in his camp office Tadepalligudem.The photo made viral in all the social media groups and made caused various discussions in the political atmosphere. Ponguleti made controversial comments against the BRS chief KCR and his party in the last month. After that, the BRS government withdraw the protection cover from him. Later he participated in Athmeeya Sammelanam in the district. He completed four constituencies' Athmeeya Sammelanam programmes with their huge followers.





Earlier, he also met YS Sharmila in Hyderabad. At that moment news made viral that Srinivas Reddy will join YSRTP. YSRTP chief also welcomed him into the party. On another side, the news was spread that he will join the BJP party very soon. But in the latest development, he met AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy made huge confusion among his followers. Ponguleti was elected MP in the YSRCP party in the 2014 elections after that he joined the BRS party along with his three MLAs in the district.

In every meeting, Ponguleti praised the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He said, his blessing made him a leader and won as the MP. Recently, Ponguleti praised the two former Chief Ministers NT Rama Rao and YS Rajashekhar Reddy. He said the both CMs served people a lot. On the otherside, some of the leaders said, with AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's directions he will follow and will join the party.

But Ponguleti's followers said, Ponguleti attended on wedding ceremony in Guntur, and after that, he visited AP CM Jagan's camp office for a courtesy meeting. There is no important in this meeting they told.



