Foundation laid for model library

Rajya Sabha member Bandi Partha Saradhi Reddy along with MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah, District Collector VP Gautham, District Libraries Chairman K Uma Maheswra Rao, Municipal Chairman K Mahesh participated in the ground-breaking ceremony for the newly constructed library building in the town. The new modern library building is being constructed by the MP with his own money.





Speaking after the programme, the MP stressed the importance of library. He said reading books and newspapers would improve knowledge. He assured people that the works would be completed as early as possible. MLA Sandra praised the MP's services in the district.



