G20 summit: Magic master Hari Prasad creates yet another masterpiece

Karimnagar: Magic master on looms Hari Prasad created another amazing masterpiece to welcome the dignitaries attending the G20 conference.

As the presidents of 20 countries are visiting the country, with the intention of welcoming them with handloom art the photos of the presidents of the countries and the pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeting them in the middle of the three colors of India are woven with the G20 logo on both sides of the two-meter cloth. He worked for a week and spent Rs 25, 000 to make the art piece. Previously Hari Prasad, received praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the monthly radio program ‘Mann ki baat’. Unique in many ways, however, he wants government support to continue his craft and impart artistic skills to the youth.

His handloom logo was selected for G-20 summit last year. Modi said that Prasad’s mastery of his skills was admirable and mentioned his name for the wonderful gift he received from the leader at the event.

Prasad also wove a handloom saree for Sita Devi at Sri Sita Ramachandraswamy Temple in Bhadrachalam. He made a picture of Sachin couple woven on a silk cloth on April 24, on the cricketer’s 50th birthday and gifted to Sachin’s friend, former Indian cricketer V Chamundesh.

Speaking to The Hans India, Hari Prasad said that if given an opportunity, he would present the art piece to the PM Modi.