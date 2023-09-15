Live
Gadwal: Make elaborate arrangements for peaceful conduct of Ganesh immersion
Gadwal: Collector Valluri Kranti ordered the officials to complete the arrangements for Ganesh immersion programme (nimajjan) in the district.
Addressing the coordination meeting held with the district officials in the IDOC office on Thursday, the district Collector said that the officials should work in coordination with each other for the peaceful conduct of Ganesh Nimajjan (immersion).
It has been suggested that to remove the wires and trees on the way of idols to travel. The concerned officials were told to monitor and prevent electrical accidents. They were told to repair roads damaged in rains. The municipal officials to take care of sanitation and drinking water at the immersion place .The concerned officials to place yard swimmers at the immersion place to save lives from water accidents. The fire and medical departments should make all arrangements for smoother immersion. Coordination meetings should be taken In four municipalities with revenue, police, Panchayat Raj,R&B , Municipality, departments were ordered to complete immersion peacefully with out any problem.