Heavy rains damage roads, culverts in Khammam district

Khammam: Due to heavy rains and overflowing of water from streams and tanks, many roads, culverts and bridges were damaged in the erstwhile Khammam district. Officials have prepared proposals and put efforts to rectify small damages immediately and preparing proposals for taking up permanent repairs.



According to the officials, bridge between Nidanapram to Madhira town was damaged and both sides of approaching roads also collapsed. Likewise, Madhira-Errupalem road was damaged and a 2 km stretch of road between Dendukur and Chilukur villages in Madhira constituency was also damaged.

Low level bridge near Pandillapalli was damaged and proposals for high level bridge was submitted and the officials barricaded the area temporarily to avoid accidents. Culvert between Bonkal to Allapadu villages got washed away.

Both sides of the approach roads of the bridge near Mulakalapalli was damaged and repairing works are going on. As many as three culverts in Pinapaka mandal were damaged and the officials have prepared proposals for repair works. Sayanapalli-Gundala road bridge approach roads damaged and proposals are under preparation by the officials.

Causeway near Penuballi mandal headquarters was damaged due to heavy rains and officials are putting efforts to repair it. Besides these, a few panchayat raj department roads were submerged under water and some were damaged in both districts.

Agriculture department already submitted crop loss of about one lakh acre of paddy, chilly and cotton to the higher officials.

CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka visited the damaged bridge near Maturi village and demanded the officials for immediate repair. He also visited a few villages and examined crop damage in Madhira mandal. He lamented that farmers lost everything due to the rains and the government should rescue them.