Heavy rains lash across Palamuru, throw life out of gear

Mahbubnagar: Heavy rains have been pounding the Palamuru region since past two days throwing life out of gear to people but giving respite to the farmers across all the 5 districts of erstwhile Mahabubnagar, who have been waiting for good rains over the past one month to take up their sowing activities.

According to Metrological department, during the past 24 hours Mahbubngar district alone received 190mm of rainfall, with Mohammadabad, Nawabpet, Moosapet, and Jadcherla mandals receiving heavy rains exceeding more than 15mm of rainfall during the past one day.