Home Minister takes part in election campaign for KMC

Khammam: Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali along with Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar addressed election rallies at various places in Khammam on Saturday.

Ali addressing the public said that the TRS government led by the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was working with an agenda of ensuring welfare of the people and achieving development of the State.

He said the Chief Minister accorded great importance to the education of SC/ST, BC and minority students. Residential schools and colleges have been established for all the communities. Before 2014 there were only 12 minority schools and after TRS came to power as many 204 schools and 83 intermediate colleges were set up for minorities and around 91, 000 minority students studying in them, the Home Minister explained.

He urged the voters to compare the present situation infrastructure in Khammam with the past before casting their votes and take a decision.

A lot was done in terms of development of the city under the leadership of Minister Ajay Kumar and a few issues were left to be addressed as the previous governments never focused to improve infrastructure for the convenience of residents in the city.

In order to achieve an all-round development of Khammam the TRS candidates have to be elected with a huge majority, the Home Minister appealed to the voters adding that there was no need for other political parties in Telangana. ZP Chairman L Kamalraj, Former minister Tummala Nageswar Rao, MP Nama Nageswar Rao, Kothagudem MLA Vanama Venkateshwar Rao, Sathupalli MLA S Venkata Veeraiah, Jubilee Hills MLA Maganti Gopinath, MLC B Lakshminarayana and others took part in the meeting.