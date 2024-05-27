Huge haul of ganja in Kothagudem dist

Khammam: Kothagudem District Superintendent of Police B Rohith Raju on Sunday stated that ganja weighing 1,035 kg and valued at Rs 2.58 crore was found on Saturday in the district. He credited the district police for the achievement, adding that rigorous monitoring was being maintained to prevent ganja smuggling on the district borders. The district police was working with the Telangana Anti Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB) to gather information and halt the shipment of ganja as part of their effort to eradicate drug smuggling

As much as 427 kg of cannabis were being transported in two cars by SI Vijaya Lakshmi and colleagues, who hid the drug in plywood sheets. The contraband was detected during vehicle inspections in Bhadrachalam. It was estimated around Rs 1.06 crore in value. Seven persons hailing from Mothugudem and Sukumamidi in AP were held while smuggling the ganja to Moosapet in Hyderabad.

Similarly, during vehicle inspections at Saibaba Temple on Jangareddygudem road, Aswaraopet SI Srinivas and employees found 359 kg ganja concealed in a pickup truck among jackfruits. The value was Rs 89.83 lakh. Four people from Darakonda in Alluri Sitaramaraju district in AP were taken into custody, according to Rohith Raju.

In another incident, which happened within the boundaries of the Aswapuram police station, three people from Chintoor, Alluri Sitaramaraju district were apprehended by SI Tirupathi and staff while they were smuggling the narcotic in a private bus to Hyderabad. In order to conceal 249 kg of cannabis, they constructed a shelf in the luggage area. It was valued at Rs 62.07 lakh. The SP added that the accused were taken into custody and their vehicles confiscated.