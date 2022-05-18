Infant hand fractured due to negligence of hospital

Bhadradri-Kothagudem: In a sad incident, a hand of a newborn baby fractured and the condition of the baby is said to be critical. The family members of the infant alleged that due to hospital staff negligence, the baby suffered a broken bone during delivery. The incident took place in Mata Sishu Kendra in Ramavaram of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district on Monday night.

According to the sources, a woman identified as Bhuvana admitted in the hospital for delivery on May 16 and the family members of the woman alleged that during the time of operation, due to doctors' negligence, the hand of the baby broken. The incident took place on May 16 night but it came to light late. It is said that the doctors tried to cover up the entire incident by bandaging the fractured hand of the baby.