Jagdish hails CM KCR for developing temples

Suryapet: Minister for Energy G Jagdish Reddy said on Wednesday that temples in the state were developed during the rule of CM KCR. He had a dig at the previous governments for neglecting the temples. He was participating in the inauguration of Dandu Maisamma Goddess statue at Nemikal village in Atmakur S mandal. He took part in Ganapati Homam at the temple and supervised the arrangements.Yantra pujas and homas would be conducted for Goddess Maisamma for three days.

The minister recalled that following special attention shown by the CM, priests got financial aid with the construction of temples and Deepa Dhupa offerings. He expressed satisfaction that all arrangements were in place as lakhs of devotees from across the state and other states were likely to visit the temple.He wished that the blessings of Gandimaisamma would be on the people and the government.