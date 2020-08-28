Jagtial: Minister Koppula Eshwar inaugurates ration shop

Jagtial: The Telangana government has introduced several welfare schemes, which is striving hard for the welfare of all sections of people present in the State, said Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar.

He inaugurated ration shop in Narsimpet village of Pegadapalli mandal in the district on Thursday.

The people gave a warm welcome to the Minister. After inaugurating the ration shop, Minister Eshwar distributed ration to the beneficiaries of the village.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Eshwar said that with a foresight for the wellbeing of all sections of people, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao introduced several welfare schemes like Rythu Bandhu, Kalyana Lakshmi, Shaadi Mubarak, KCR Kits, fish and sheep rearing schemes along with distributing free ration to the people of below poverty level.

Telangana State is the first in the country to have introduced welfare schemes while other States were copying the schemes, introduced in Telangana, taking it as role model, he added.

It is the responsibility of the local public representatives and the officials of concerned departments to ensure that all the schemes reach the real beneficiaries without giving scope for irregularities, the Minister ordered.

ZPTC Kasuganti Rajendar Rao, Mandal Parishad President Goli Shoba, Agriculture Market Committee Chairman Thirupathi Naik and vice-chairman Ramana were present along with the others.